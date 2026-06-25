Boston Dynamics Leases 320K SF in Waltham

After receiving $25 million in incentives from the Healey administration to create 1,250 new jobs, Boston Dynamics signed a 320,000-square-foot lease at BXP’s Reservoir Place office park in Waltham.

The 1601 Trapelo Road property will become a new advanced robotics and AI center for the Waltham-based company, which is headquartered on the opposite side of Route 128 at 200 Smith St.

Boston Dynamics announced it will begin occupying the Reservoir Place facility in phases beginning in mid-2027 and plans to invest $100 million at the property.

The updated building will consolidate operations currently housed at three existing locations. It will include manufacturing, workforce training and operations for its Atlas, Spot and Stretch platforms.

Boston Dynamics will deploy its electric humanoid Atlas robot at Hyundai Motor Group’s factory in Savannah, Georgia starting in 2028 after unveiling it in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council awarded $25 million from Massachusetts’ Economic Development Incentive Program [EDIP] to Boston Dynamics in exchange for a commitment to create 1,250 new jobs by 2033.

“Boston Dynamics has called Waltham home for many years, and this expansion is a reflection of how fast our industry is moving. The investment gives our team the space and resources we need to launch our third robot platform this decade,” Interim CEO Amanda McMaster said in a statement.

BXP acquired the two-building Reservoir Place office park in 1998.

In 2024, Welch’s signed a 60,000-square-foot lease for its new headquarters, in a relocation from 300 Baker Ave. in Concord.