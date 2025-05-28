Equipment Supplier Inks HQ Lease at Starwood-Owned Property

A construction equipment supplier established a new headquarters at a Methuen property after signing a multi-year full building lease for nearly 71,000 square feet.

CMC North America, a supplier of aerial lifts, will occupy the entire 200 Danton Drive property. The company is consolidating its local operations from locations in Wilmington and at the Devens business park.

The 200 Danton Drive property was acquired in November 2020 by Starwood Capital Group of Greenwich, Connecticut for $8 million.

The property includes a mix of office and warehouse space, seven loading docks and expansion potential on a nearly 12-acre site, according to an announcement by Boston-based brokerage Hunneman.

The new facility will enable CMC North America to expand inventory and sales.

“This move is a key next step in supporting the company’s growth, and we are excited to bring together our locations in Wilmington and Devens into this larger property.,” CEO Jeff Poggi said in a statement.

Hunneman Senior Vice President Ken Oppenheim represented CMC North America on the lease transaction.

Founded in 2011 as All Access Equipment, the company rebranded as CMC North America after private equity fund Metrika acquired a majority stake in 2023.

Metrika completed its acquisition of the company in February 2024.

Greater Boston’s industrial market has an 8.5 percent vacancy rate, according to Hunneman’s midyear report.