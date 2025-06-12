Erland to Lead Renovation of Andover Conservation Center

After leasing a new space in a 23,500-square-foot building at 600 Federal St. in Andover, the Northeast Document Conservation Center has retained Burlington-based Erland Construction to lead the renovation.

In partnership with Cresa and Samuel Anderson Architects, the facility will be “transformed into a state-of-the-art office and document preservation center tailored to NEDCC’s highly specialized needs,” Erland said in a statement.

Founded in 1973, NEDCC is the first independent conservation laboratory in the United States to focus on paper-based collections, according to its website. Today the center offers an expanded range of services and resources on the conservation of paper, books and photographs, as well as digital imaging, audio reformatting and preservation training.

The project aims to be completed on an accelerated five-month schedule to prioritize NEDCC’s operational continuity throughout the transition. Once complete, the new headquarters will provide NEDCC with a purpose-built environment to advance its mission of preserving the nation’s cultural heritage.