The Gossip Report: June 16, 2025

The home in this week’s fourth spot is full of mystery. It appears to have been built in 2000 following its purchase from the town of Falmouth, according the Barnstable Registry of Deeds, then purchased the same year by Max Burger, a resident of Switzerland. It changed hands once in 2006 to a corporation in Luxembourg (for $100), then back to residents of Switzerland with the surname Burger in May of this year. There are no photos available, other than an overhead image from Google Earth.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 27-June 3, 2025.
1) 70 Triton Way, Mashpee
Price: $6,720,000
Buyer: KFB Triton LLC
Seller: Anthony J. Baudanza and Jacquline E. Baudanza
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 6,321 square feet on .35 acres
Sold: 5/28/2025
2) 50 Old Farm Road, Wellesley
Price: $6,390,000
Buyer: Beantown Home NT
Seller: John D. Roth and Sandra Roth
Agent: Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker
Size: 8,211 square feet on .76 acres
Sold: 5/29/2025
3) 11 Robbins Road, Lexington
Price: $6,297,500
Buyer: Ethier Cheney RET and Claire E. Cheney
Seller: Jonathan B. Lyon and Kimberly A. Syman
Agent: Andrea Jackson, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 9,700 square feet on 1.32 acres
Sold: 5/27/2025
4) 64 Hinckley Road, Falmouth
Price: $5,900,000
Buyer: Catherine B. Burger and Elisabeth J. Burger-Bell
Seller: Maticacael SARL
Sold: 5/27/2025
5) 51 Radcliffe Road, Wellesley
Price: $4,985,000
Buyer: Dominic Debonis and Emily Debonis
Seller: 51 Radcliff Road LLC
Agent: Patricia Bradley, Rutledge Properties
Size: 7,886 square feet on .46 acres
Sold: 5/30/2025