The Gossip Report: June 16, 2025

The home in this week’s fourth spot is full of mystery. It appears to have been built in 2000 following its purchase from the town of Falmouth, according the Barnstable Registry of Deeds, then purchased the same year by Max Burger, a resident of Switzerland. It changed hands once in 2006 to a corporation in Luxembourg (for $100), then back to residents of Switzerland with the surname Burger in May of this year. There are no photos available, other than an overhead image from Google Earth.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 27-June 3, 2025.

Price: $6,720,000

Buyer: KFB Triton LLC

Seller: Anthony J. Baudanza and Jacquline E. Baudanza

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 6,321 square feet on .35 acres

Sold: 5/28/2025

Price: $6,390,000

Buyer: Beantown Home NT

Seller: John D. Roth and Sandra Roth

Agent: Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker

Size: 8,211 square feet on .76 acres

Sold: 5/29/2025

Price: $6,297,500

Buyer: Ethier Cheney RET and Claire E. Cheney

Seller: Jonathan B. Lyon and Kimberly A. Syman

Agent: Andrea Jackson, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 9,700 square feet on 1.32 acres

Sold: 5/27/2025

4) 64 Hinckley Road, Falmouth

Price: $5,900,000

Buyer: Catherine B. Burger and Elisabeth J. Burger-Bell

Seller: Maticacael SARL

Sold: 5/27/2025

Price: $4,985,000

Buyer: Dominic Debonis and Emily Debonis

Seller: 51 Radcliff Road LLC

Agent: Patricia Bradley, Rutledge Properties

Size: 7,886 square feet on .46 acres

Sold: 5/30/2025