Needham Offices Sold to Wellesley Buyer for $19M

A Needham office building that previously traded for over $26 million in 2012 was sold this week for $19 million to a local developer.

An affiliate of Wellesley-based Riverside Properties acquired the 3-story, 135,272-square-foot office building at 160 Gould St. The purchase price equates to $140 per square foot.

The seller, James Campbell Co. of Hawaii, acquired the property in 2012 for $26.4 million, according to a Norfolk County deed.

Originally developed in 1987, the building includes 45,000-square-foot floor plates, a 3-story atrium lobby and former cafeteria that could be reactivated by the new owners, brokerage Newmark said in a statement.

“160 Gould St. is a historically strong performer, serving as one of the most attractive options for small-block tenants in the area south of the Interstate 90/95 junction,” Newmark Senior Managing Director Samantha Hallowell said in a statement. “It offers an attractive mix of stable in-place tenancy and upside potential, which can be realized through repositioning its lobby and amenities to appeal to modern tenant demand.”

Newburyport-based Institution for Savings provided a pair of mortgages for $12 million and $2 million, according to Norfolk County Registry of Deeds filings.

Newmark and Boston Private Capital represented the seller and procured the buyer.