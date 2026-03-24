Fenway Development Gets State Funding Award

An award from a state housing program will help nonprofit Fenway Forward to develop an all-affordable residential building at 112 Queensberry St.

Fenway Forward, formerly known as Fenway Community Development Corp., acquired the 112 Queensberry St. property in 2024. The 4,324 square-foot parcel previously was occupied by a laundromat.

The apartments will be reserved for households earning 30, 50 and 60 percent of area median income. Three homes will be reserved for formerly homeless households, along with two for Department of Mental Health clients.

Funding for the project is part of $139.5 million awarded by the Healey administration in February, including low-income tax credits and affordable housing development grants, toward more than 1,300 homes across the state.

The Fenway Forward project also received $2.8 million from the Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing.

Approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency in July 2024, the $15.6 million project includes a new 6-story, 19,636 square-foot residential building.

Designed by architects Embarc, the building will include all-electric utilities and a high-performance building envelope meeting Passive House standards.

“These new homes at 112 Queensberry will help ensure that people who might otherwise not be able to afford one of Boston’s most desirable neighborhoods can live here,” Fenway Forward Executive Director Steven Farrell said in a statement.