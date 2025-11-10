Fidelity Bank Adds Community Banking Director

Fidelity Bank has appointed Thomas Galvani as director of community banking for the Leominster-based institution.

In this role, Galvani will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the bank’s 13 banking centers and will look to build relationships with the community, Fidelity bank said. He will be based at the bank’s Leominster Connector location and will also sit on the bank’s leadership team.

Galvani is joining Fidelity Bank with over 20 years of retail banking experience. He was most recently senior director of retail branch support and operations at Santander Bank. Before that, he worked for Citizens Bank as a regional branch manager for Central Massachusetts, as well as a market administration manager in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“Tom is a dynamic leader with a passion for developing talent and delivering excellent client experiences,” Fidelity Bank Chief Banking Services Officer Chris Richards said in a statement. “With his extensive banking experience and personal approach to service, he will help us deliver on our promise of providing care, clarity, and confidence while making a meaningful impact in the local communities we serve.”

Fidelity Bank and Cape Cod 5 executed a holding company merger in 2024 and operate as sister organizations and under their respective brands. Bluestone Bank agreed to join that mutual holding company late last month.