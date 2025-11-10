Personnel File – No. 426

Boston Harbor Now

Environmental advocacy group Boston Harbor Now announced it’s hired Jason Rundle to oversee the group’s work lobbying for coastal flooding protections in Boston Harbor.

Boston Society for Architecture

The Boston Society for Architecture, a regional trade group for architects, announced two new members of its board of directors: Julian Phillips, historical architect at the National Park Service in Boston, and Ioana N. Pieleanu, creative director and principal at Cambridge-based Acentech. Both join the board as associate AIA director and affiliate director, respectively.

The group also announced that Katherine West Faulkner, founding principal at Boston-based West Work, has been elected first vice president and president-elect for 2026. In addition, Kyle Barker, a principal at Dighton-based Primary Projects, has been elected the 2026 secretary.

In addition, the association said Studio Enée founding principal Natasha Espada has been elected to the American Institute of Architects Massachusetts board.

Charlesbridge MHC

Charlesbridge MHC, the mutual holding company for Dedham Savings and South Shore Bank, announced it’s hired Gardy Jean Francois as its new retail sales and service manager. He previously held an unspecified “leadership position” at Rockland Trust co.

Dedham Savings separately announced that it’s hired Craig Ames and Douglas Locke as mortgage loan officers on its residential lending team.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced it’s hired Thomas Galvani as director of community banking. Galvani was most recently senior director of retail branch support and operations at Santander Bank.

Nickerson

Nickerson, a Boston-based public relations agency that frequently works with real estate-industry clients, announced it’s promoted Alyssa Jewell to associate director of public relations and communications.