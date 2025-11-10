Home Depot Replaces Lab Project at Woburn Cinema Property

Woburn’s Showcase Cinema property – previously in play for a 200,000-square-foot lab project – would be redeveloped as a Home Depot store under a proposal by the Atlanta-based home supplies chain.

The 36-acre property next to the junction of Routes 128 and 38 includes a 60,000 square-foot, 900-seat cinema and surface parking.

In 2021, The Davis Companies of Boston pursued permitting for a 200,000 square-foot life science project on the 25 Middlesex Canal Park Drive site, but did not pursue the project.

Home Depot acquired the property for $30 million from National Amusements, the former parent of Showcase Cinemas, in March 2024.

Home Depot plans to subdivide the property, building the 135,000 square-foot home supply store and 550 parking spaces on one 12-acre parcel. The remaining 7.9 acres of buildable land could be developed for potential uses as a car dealership or three casual dining restaurants, according to an environmental notification form submitted to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.

The project is estimated to create an additional 3,452 vehicle trips on weekdays and 6,524 trips on Saturdays, according to the submission by Epsilon Associates.

The project would leave undisturbed a nearly 16-acre wetlands section on the southern and western sides of the property.