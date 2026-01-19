Florence Bank Promotes New Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Florence Bank has a new chief commercial banking officer, who was promoted from its own commercial banking team.

Ryan Hess, who was previously a vice president and commercial team leader, has been promoted to lead the bank’s commercial lending efforts.

“Ryan has done an outstanding job as a leader as part of our commercial team and is a trusted associate and advisor to clients in Western Massachusetts,” Florence Bank President and CEO Matt Garrity said in a statement. “His promotion is well-deserved, and I look forward to his continuing that success.”

Hess joined Florence Bank in 2023 and has 14 years of prior banking experience. From 2018 to 2023, Hess worked at New Valley Bank & Trust as chief lending officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We have a talented group of business banking professionals here at Florence Bank,” he said in a statement. “My experiences have helped prepare me for this role to lead that team.”

Hess is replacing Mike Lynch, who is retiring this year after working at the bank for 21 years.

“Mike has always represented Florence Bank with distinction, integrity, and professionalism. We’ll miss his numerous contributions and wish him well as he embarks on his next journey,” Garrity said.

The bank is growing as it is opening a new branch in 2026 in Holyoke. It will be the bank’s fourth branch in Hampden County and 14th in total.

Florence has $1.68 billion in deposits and $1.95 billion in assets according to FDIC data.