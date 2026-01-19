Personnel File – No. 431

Alltrust Credit Union

Fairhaven-based Alltrust Credit Union said it’s hired Nicolle Mello as its new vice president of retail banking and promoted Jamie Bourgeois to vice president of loan servicing and collections. Mello was most recently a banking center manager and covering regional manager at Webster Bank.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it’s hired Sabrina P. Raposo as vice president and regulatory risk officer. She was most recently a vendor and information security risk specialist at Bristol County Savings Bank before joining BayCoast Bank.

CambridgeSeven

Architecture firm CambridgeSeven announced that it’s promoted Jacob Bloom and Brian Stanton to the level of senior associate. Stanton is also the firm’s controller.

Columbia

North Reading-based construction manager Columbia said it’s promoted three: Sam Dettore to vice president of corporate, Ralph DiNapoli to vice president of safety and Matt Johnson to vice president of hospitality construction.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Janusz Adam Puc has affiliated with its Framingham office as a Realtor.

Groom Construction

Boston-based general contractor Groom Construction said it’s hired Kevin Pessolano as its chief operating officer for retail, leading the company’s national retail construction operations. Pessolano was most recently the executive of the strategic projects group at Commodore Builders.

Hancock Associates

Danvers-based Hancock Associates said it’s promoted Caitlin White to project manager.

IREM Boston

The Institute of Real Estate Management, Boston Metropolitan Chapter No. 4 announced Yoany Vargas has been installed as its 2026 chapter president.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company said Allison Brigham has affiliated with its Cummings Center head office in Beverly.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced six promotions:

Katie Allard, to vice president of system applications

Karen Manuelian to vice president of marketing

Brandy Siegler to vice president of facilities

Rachel DaSilva to to assistant vice president of cybersecurity

Michele Desmarais to officer and senior marketing analyst

Sheryl Hamilton to officer and accounting supervisor

Madison Park Development Corporation

Madison Park Development Corporation, the Roxbury-based community development corporation, announced it’s hired Monica Dean as its permanent CEO. Dean was most recently director of housing at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) in New York City.

Marcus Partners

Boston real estate investment and development company Marcus Partners announced that it’s hired Casey Barber as a senior vice president of investments and the head of its new Atlanta office.

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority announced it’s hired John Barros as its interim executive director. Barros was most recently the managing principal at developer Civitas Builders in Boston, and before that headed commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield’s Boston office.

Metro Housing|Boston

Metro Housing|Boston announced it’s hired Amy Stitely to replace retiring longtime executive director Chris Norris. Stitely comes to the housing and homelessness services agency from the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, where she was undersecretary for strategy and climate.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank announced that Jessica L. Reed has been elected chair of its board. Reed is a partner at Concord-based private equity firm Alta Equity Partners.

Nutter

Boston-based law firm Nutter announced that John C. Leddy has been elected partner in its litigation department. Leddy focuses on complex commercial litigation, including matters involving real estate, banking, insurance, and partnership and joint venture disputes, Nutter said.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Susan Carabbio as a vice president and government banking relationship manager. She was previously a retail market manager and vice president at Milford Federal Bank.

Small Property Owners Association

The Small Property Owners Association announced its former vice president, Amir Shahsavari, has been elected its 2026 president.

Sundin Marketing

Sherborn-based Sundin Marketing announced it’s hired Sarah Sweeny as a graphic designer.

UniBank

Whittinsville-based UniBank announced that CEO Michael Welch he plans to step down in June. The bank said it plans a formal search process to find his replacement.

Walpole Co-operative Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank said it’s promoted Patrick M. Cucinotta to be its new president and CEO.

WinnCompanies

Boston developer and multifamily real estate firm WinnCompanies announced a large slate of promotions: