Personnel File – No. 431

Alltrust Credit Union
Fairhaven-based Alltrust Credit Union said it’s hired Nicolle Mello as its new vice president of retail banking and promoted Jamie Bourgeois to vice president of loan servicing and collections. Mello was most recently a banking center manager and covering regional manager at Webster Bank.
BayCoast Bank
Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it’s hired Sabrina P. Raposo as vice president and regulatory risk officer. She was most recently a vendor and information security risk specialist at Bristol County Savings Bank before joining BayCoast Bank.
CambridgeSeven
Architecture firm CambridgeSeven announced that it’s promoted Jacob Bloom and Brian Stanton to the level of senior associate. Stanton is also the firm’s controller.
Columbia
North Reading-based construction manager Columbia said it’s promoted three: Sam Dettore to vice president of corporate, Ralph DiNapoli to vice president of safety and Matt Johnson to vice president of hospitality construction.
ERA Key Realty
Northbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Janusz Adam Puc has affiliated with its Framingham office as a Realtor.
Groom Construction
Boston-based general contractor Groom Construction said it’s hired Kevin Pessolano as its chief operating officer for retail, leading the company’s national retail construction operations. Pessolano was most recently the executive of the strategic projects group at Commodore Builders.
Hancock Associates
Danvers-based Hancock Associates said it’s promoted Caitlin White to project manager.
IREM Boston
The Institute of Real Estate Management, Boston Metropolitan Chapter No. 4 announced Yoany Vargas has been installed as its 2026 chapter president.
J Barrett & Company
Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company said Allison Brigham has affiliated with its Cummings Center head office in Beverly.
Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union
Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced six promotions:
- Katie Allard, to vice president of system applications
- Karen Manuelian to vice president of marketing
- Brandy Siegler to vice president of facilities
- Rachel DaSilva to to assistant vice president of cybersecurity
- Michele Desmarais to officer and senior marketing analyst
- Sheryl Hamilton to officer and accounting supervisor
Madison Park Development Corporation
Madison Park Development Corporation, the Roxbury-based community development corporation, announced it’s hired Monica Dean as its permanent CEO. Dean was most recently director of housing at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) in New York City.
Marcus Partners
Boston real estate investment and development company Marcus Partners announced that it’s hired Casey Barber as a senior vice president of investments and the head of its new Atlanta office.
Massachusetts Convention Center Authority
The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority announced it’s hired John Barros as its interim executive director. Barros was most recently the managing principal at developer Civitas Builders in Boston, and before that headed commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield’s Boston office.
Metro Housing|Boston
Metro Housing|Boston announced it’s hired Amy Stitely to replace retiring longtime executive director Chris Norris. Stitely comes to the housing and homelessness services agency from the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, where she was undersecretary for strategy and climate.
MutualOne Bank
MutualOne Bank announced that Jessica L. Reed has been elected chair of its board. Reed is a partner at Concord-based private equity firm Alta Equity Partners.
Nutter
Boston-based law firm Nutter announced that John C. Leddy has been elected partner in its litigation department. Leddy focuses on complex commercial litigation, including matters involving real estate, banking, insurance, and partnership and joint venture disputes, Nutter said.
Rockland Trust
Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Susan Carabbio as a vice president and government banking relationship manager. She was previously a retail market manager and vice president at Milford Federal Bank.
Small Property Owners Association
The Small Property Owners Association announced its former vice president, Amir Shahsavari, has been elected its 2026 president.
Sundin Marketing
Sherborn-based Sundin Marketing announced it’s hired Sarah Sweeny as a graphic designer.
UniBank
Whittinsville-based UniBank announced that CEO Michael Welch he plans to step down in June. The bank said it plans a formal search process to find his replacement.
Walpole Co-operative Bank
Walpole Co-operative Bank said it’s promoted Patrick M. Cucinotta to be its new president and CEO.
WinnCompanies
Boston developer and multifamily real estate firm WinnCompanies announced a large slate of promotions:
- Adam Stein to president of its WinnDevelopment unit
- Andrew Colbert to senior vice president of WinnDevelopment
- Chanda Dawadi to associate vice president of WinnDevelopment
- Trevor Samios to executive vice president of operations strategy and solutions at its WinnResidential unit
- Amy Boucher to vice president of economic and strategic operations at WinnResidential
- David Freyman to vice president of analytics and financial reporting at WinnResidential
- Bruce Goldin to senior vice president of risk management and insurance at WinnCompaines
- Crystal O’Brien to vice president of human resources at WinnCompanies