Foreclosure Auction Scheduled for Lewis Wharf Offices

A North End office complex is set to be auctioned to the highest bidder as lender Hingham Institution for Savings initiates foreclosure proceedings.

The bank scheduled the foreclosure auction for 10 a.m. on June 30 for the waterfront property at 34-38 Atlantic Ave. in Boston.

Paul E. Saperstein Co. will conduct the auction at the property, which includes six parking spaces and exclusive rights to five boat slips.

The current owner, real estate advisory and investment company Senné, acquired the 15,852-square-foot property just before the pandemic in February 2020 for $13.2 million and established its own offices there. Hingham Institution for Savings provided $9.65 million in mortgage financing at the time.

The property was originally developed in 1981 and updated in 2014.

A message seeking comment was left with CEO William Senné.