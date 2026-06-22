Former GFA FCU CFO Headed to NY Credit Union

Channing Harwood is joining New York-based Sunmark Credit Union as the institution’s new chief financial officer.

“We’re excited to welcome Chip to our leadership team,” Sunmark Credit Union President and CEO Jerilee Beaudoin said in a statement. “As CFO, he’ll play an integral role as we continue to grow and expand while delivering on the credit union’s mission to create value and enrich the lives of our members.”

Prior to joining Sunmark Credit Union, Harwood was CFO for GFA FCU, based in Massachusetts. The credit union has seven locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Harwood also served in various executive leadership roles at Empower Federal Credit Union, AmeriCU, Signal Financial Federal Credit Union and Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new position.

“I’m thrilled to join Sunmark Credit Union,” Harwood said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the entire team to provide banking and education that enriches members’ financial wellbeing as we strengthen the member-owned cooperative and the communities we serve.”

Sunmark Credit Union has $1.2 billion in assets and 90,000 members.