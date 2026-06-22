Berkeley Investments Teams Up with German Investor

Berkeley Investments will capitalize future acquisitions and developments through a joint venture with a deep-pocketed German investor.

The Boston-based developer is partnering with Hamburg-based GARBE, manager of a $15-billion portfolio in the industrial, residential and infrastructure sectors.

Berkeley Investments Founder and President Young Park will lead the Berkeley Garbe venture. It will focus on expansion in all three sectors in Boston and New England initially, and expand throughout the Northeast.

Since founding Berkeley Investments in 1991, Park has overseen its growth in a wide variety of property types. Berkeley’s notable recent projects include Exchange 200 in Malden and the Graphic Lofts in Charlestown. In 2023, it received approval for a 790,000-mixed-use project at 176 Lincoln St. in Allston in a partnership with Harvard University, owner of the 5.3-acre property overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Founded in 1965, Garbe has 21 branch offices in Europe, Singapore and Dubai and manages a more than 85-million-square-foot portfolio.

In a press release, the two companies said the combined entity will leverage GARBE’s capital markets strength with Berkeley’s knowledge of the local market and development expertise.

“For more than 30 years, Berkeley has been guided by a simple conviction: that innovative design and deep local market knowledge create enduring value in real estate. GARBE shares that same philosophy,” Park said in a statement.