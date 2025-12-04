French Biotech Establishes Seaport HQ

A French biotech company subleased office space in Boston’s Seaport District for a new global headquarters.

Curium Pharma subleased 6,982 square feet at 2 Seaport Lane in a move that company executives said gives them access to Greater Boston’s biotech cluster. Last month, Curium and CapVest Partners completed a recapitalization that values the company at $7 billion.

In an onshoring initiative, the company is also expanding its manufacturing of therapeutic and diagnostic products in Maryland Heights, Missouri and Noblesville, Indiana.

Previously headquartered in Paris, the cancer researchers had previously established a temporary U.S. office at 55 Blue Sky Drive in Burlington.

2 Seaport Lane is owned by Pembroke, the real estate arm of Fidelity Investments.

“As we amplify our focus on new product development, setting up our headquarters in Boston allows us to be closer to innovative science and technology, as well as access to important industry resources,” CEO Renaud Dehareng said in a statement. “Combined with the exceptional talent we attract, this creates an ideal foundation to support our ambition to improve the lives of millions of patients with cancer.”

Hunneman’s Peter Bean and Steve James represented Curium in the sublease transaction.