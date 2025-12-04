Members Approve BrightBridge Credit Union and Arrha Credit Union Merger

The members of BrightBridge Credit Union and Arrha Credit Union voted in favor of merging following separate member votes at each credit union’s corporate headquarters.

BrightBridge Credit Union will be the continuing credit union as Arrha Credit Union will change its name to Arrha Credit Union, a Division of BrightBridge Credit Union.

“This partnership will create more value and opportunity for both our staff and members, and for that we are so grateful to have cleared this hurdle,” Arrha Credit Union President and CEO Mike Ostrowski said in a statement. “Arrha and BrightBridge share a long history of putting people first, and this next step will allow us to offer even greater convenience, resources and financial strength to our communities. I’m proud of what Arrha has built, and I’m equally proud to see that legacy continue as part of a unified BrightBridge Credit Union.”

The combined credit union will have 23 retail branches, combined assets of nearly $2.4 billion, and approximately 125,000 members. The merger also expands BrightBridge into Massachusetts’ Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties, as well as Connecticut’s Hartford and Tolland counties.

BrightBridge has been active in the merger and acquisition market. In 2019, 2020 and 2023 and 2025, BrightBridge completed successful mergers with Bridgewater Credit Union, Ocean Spray Employees Federal Credit Union, RTN Federal Credit Union and Cabot Boston Credit Union, respectively.

The merger between Arrha and Brightbridge is expected to be finalized on Jan. 1.