Gibson Sotheby’s Buys Advisors Living Brokerage

Boston-based Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty announced it has acquired Advisors Living, a suburban-focused brokerage that underwent a big expansion during the pandemic homebuying boom.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Advisors Living has 200 sales associates operating from 16 offices, mostly in Boston’s suburbs.

“In a time when the industry is evolving, our growth underscores the stability and expertise that define Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty,” Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty chairman and founder Larry Rideout said in a statement. “By welcoming the Advisors Living team, we expand our reach and recommit to the communities we already serve. This acquisition reflects our belief that local roots, combined with global resources, allow our agents to deliver the best service.”

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty will consolidate most Advisors Living offices into its existing footprint while adding offices in Andover, Canton, Gloucester, Plymouth and Tewksbury. The company will now have 33 offices and more than 700 agents.

Advisors Living was founded in 2001 and is the residential sales brand of independent commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm Boston Realty Advisors.

Former Coldwell Banker market leader Merit McIntyre was named president and CEO of Advisors Living in April 2021, and oversaw an effort to dramatically expand the firm’s ranks by luring agents – many of them Compass- and Coldwell Banker-affiliated – to take advantage of higher-end homebuyers looking to either downsize to a new luxury condominium or move up to a suburban luxury home amid the general pandemic housing market frenzy.

“Advisors Living has always embraced a boutique culture, one that values close ties to our communities and a highly personalized approach to supporting our agents and clients,” McIntyre said in a statement. “Partnering with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty allows us to carry that same foundation of stability and local expertise forward, now strengthened by the tools and reach of a trusted global brand. It’s an exciting next chapter for our team and the clients we serve.”

The deal marks Gibson Sotheby’s sixth brokerage acquisition since its purchase of Benoit Mizner Simon in 2020.