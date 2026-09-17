Google Inks 35k SF Lease in Watertown

Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Arsenal on the Charles complex in Watertown will add Google as a tenant after the tech giant signed a lease for 35,000 square feet.

Google, which has a large office footprint in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, will occupy the 200 Talcott Ave. building within the tech campus on Arsenal Street.

The expansion was first reported by industry newsletter Watertown Bio, which cited building permit data listing Google as a new tenant. Google confirmed its plans to occupy the space, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Alexandria’s 1.1 million square-foot Arsenal on the Charles complex includes 13 buildings and had an occupancy percentage of 54.7 percent at the midyear mark, according to the Pasadena, California-based developer’s quarterly financial report.

Alexandria is pursuing traditional office tenants such as tech companies to fill vacancies in its life science complexes amid still-sluggish demand from lab tenants.

In August, Alexandria leased nearly 160,000 square feet at its 3000 Minuteman Road property in Andover to Wilmington-based Onto Innovation.

In 2019, Google signed on as the sole tenant of 325 Main St. in Cambridge, a 362,000 square-foot office tower developed by BXP. The company also renewed 450,000 square feet at existing offices in BXP’s Kendall Center property at the time.

Google’s press office didn’t respond to messages seeking details on the focus of the new Watertown office.