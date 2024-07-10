Government Center Garage Contractor Sues Developer

In the latest financial fallout from the 2022 Government Center garage collapse, a Brockton contractor is seeking $8.8 million from the Bulfinch Crossing’s project’s developers.

JDC Demolition worked as a subcontractor to John Moriarty & Assoc. on the garage demolition project at the 2.9 million-square-foot mixed-use project anchored by the One Congress office tower and Sudbury residential high-rise.

A lawsuit filed July 3 in Suffolk Superior Court demands $8.8 million in payments under the terms of a contract signed Aug. 6, 2021 for the demolition work.

The original contract called for payments of $49.3 million and the developers have only submitted payments of $40.2 million to date, according to the complaint filed by attorney Andrew W. Daniels on behalf of JDC Demolition Co.

The lawsuit names Bulfinch Unit A Owner LLC, an affiliate of National Real Estate Advisors, as defendant. National Real Estate Advisors partnered with Boston-based HYM Investment Group on the development. Developers did not immediately return requests for comment.

Demolition work was suspended following the March 26, 2022 collapse of the eighth floor that killed JDC Demolition Co. excavator operator Peter Mosini, before resuming on July 11 under new safety rules.

In 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced a $1.2 million fine against JDC for eight “egregious-willful” violations and workplace safety violations related to the collapse.

OSHA also cited general contractor John Moriarty and Assoc. Inc. with $58,008 in proposed penalties.

Mosini’s estate sued Moriarty, HYM and project engineer GZA Geoenvironmental Inc. for wrongful death in Suffolk Superior Court in July 2022.

And in April, three JDA employees who were working at the construction site on the day of the collapse filed suit in Suffolk Superior Court against John Moriarty & Assoc., HYM Investment Group, National Real Estate Advisors and GZA Geoenvironmental for negligence and infliction of emotional distress.