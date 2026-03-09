Greater Boston Relistings Increase Early in 2026

As the 2026 spring market nears, Boston-area home sellers who couldn’t find a buyer last year made up a larger share of homes on the market this winter.

Greater Boston’s for-sale housing market had the 10th largest share of relistings in the country in January, according to a new report from Redfin. The listing portal’s economist team found that 5.4 percent (371 homes) of active listings in the region in January were relistings.

Redfin defines a relisting as a home that goes on the market after having been taken off the market for at east 31 days during the prior 12 months.

“Homebuyers are already scoring discounts because there are more homes for sale than people who want to buy them, and it’s possible those discounts will get bigger if relistings boost supply further,” Redfin Senior Economist Asad Khan said in a statement. “Some sellers will be more flexible on price when they relist since they’ve already been burned once. Buyers shouldn’t be shy about asking for concessions; even if the list price is high on paper, the seller may be open to negotiating.”

Markets with larger shares of relistings than Greater Boston included the three Bay Area markets of San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, California, Seattle, Denver, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Across the United States, 44,698 homes were put back on the market after previously being listed. This represents the highest January figure in Redfin’s records dating back to 2016.

The growth in relistings could potentially help homebuyers nationwide score some discounts: 36.1 percent of the homes relisted across the country in January were listed for less than their original list price, Redfin found. That is also the highest percentage for the month of January since Redfin started tracking the statistic.