Personnel File – No. 433

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced it’s hired Doug Shaw as an executive vice president and senior loan officer on its small business team.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank said it’s hired Judith L. Bomster as a senior vice president and senior trust officer in its Cambridge Trust Wealth Management division. Bomster was previously senior attorney and head of the estate planning practice group at the Nashua, New Hampshire law firm of Morneau Law.

ERA Key Realty

Northrbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Michael Dagilis has been hired as the branch director for its Milford, Millis and Franklin offices.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it’s appointed a new board member: Charles Comtois, a partner in the audit services group of accounting firm KLR.

Kaplan Construction

Boston-based general contractor Kaplan Construction announced it’s hired Madeline Hosie as a project manager.

MassDevelopment

MassDevelopment, the state’s quasi-public economic development agency, announced it’s hired Michael R. Sweeney as its executive vice president of operations for the agency’s sprawling Devens industrial park and housing development site. Sweeney was formerly CEO of the nonprofit Operation Able and, before that, an operations executive at the law firm of FletcherTilton PC. In his MassDevelopment role, Sweeney will have oversight of the Devens public safety departments (including fire and police), public works, recreation and utilities, and sit on the agency’s executive team.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union said it’s hired Stephen Finocchio as its new CFO. He joins Metro from the same post at HarborOne Bank, which was acquired last year by Eastern Bank.