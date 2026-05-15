Greylock FCU Names Chief Growth Officer

Greylock Federal Credit Union has promoted Jodi Rathbun-Briggs to the position of chief growth officer.

Rathbun-Briggs began her career with Greylock in 2010. She started in risk management and most recently was chief lending officer prior to her promotion.

“Every decision we make at Greylock Federal Credit Union starts and ends with our members,” Greylock President and CEO John Bissell said in a statement. “In this role, I’m looking forward to listening — really listening — to what our members need, and building the products, services, and experiences that help them buy their first home, grow their business, or simply feel more financially confident. Growth means nothing if it doesn’t translate directly into better outcomes for the people we serve.”

In her new role, Rathbun-Briggs will be focused on growth strategy, revenue expansion, and market penetration across lending, deposit, retail, branch and digital channels.

She will also oversee business banking, consumer and residential mortgage lending, retail services, digital experience, branch network performance, loan servicing, facilities and community development portfolios.

“Every decision we make at Greylock Federal Credit Union starts and ends with our members. In this role, I’m looking forward to listening — really listening — to what our members need, and building the products, services, and experiences that help them buy their first home, grow their business, or simply feel more financially confident,” Rathbun-Briggs said in a statement. “Growth means nothing if it doesn’t translate directly into better outcomes for the people we serve.”