Cargo Ventures Proposes Distribution Center for Logan Concessionaire

Cargo Ventures submitted plans for a 143,180-square-foot development in East Boston designed to serve Logan Airport’s main concessionaire.

The project at 160 McClellan Highway would be leased to Marketplace Development, which manages more than 70 food and beverage and 80 retail vendors at the airport.

The project includes a new 2-story building with warehouse, distribution and office space, including eight truck charging stations. It would replace Marketplace Development’s existing facility at 290 McLellan Highway, according to a notification letter submitted to the Boston Planning Department by Cargo Ventures President Jacob Citrin.

The project will upgrade security by including a single inspection point and consolidated loading area for truck deliveries, according to Miami-based Cargo Ventures. Inbound truck queues would be reduced, minimizing diesel emissions, and electric truck deliveries heading to the airport will travel along the Coughlin Bypass road.

The truck route plan would require work on an adjacent parcel owned by Massachusetts Department of Transportation to create an extension of the Coughlin Bypass, Citron wrote, along with a new driveway connecting Chelsea Street to the Coughlin Bypass.

The new facility is expected to employ 300 full-time workers. Developers are seeking large project approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency. The project also will require a conditional use permit from the Zoning Board of Appeal.

The property owners received $34.5 million in financing from Rockland Trust in December 2023, according to a Suffolk County mortgage.