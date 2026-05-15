Community Good Works

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank announced it made $600,000 in donations across its five-state footprint in the first quarter of 2026. Local nonprofits receiving support included: Greater Westfield Credit for Life, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island Inc., Mental Health Association Inc., Springfield Museums and the YMCA of Greater Springfield Inc.

City Realty Group

Boston-based developer City Realty Group has launched a pilot program with the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts that trains local single mothers to earn their real estate licenses. The first class of four women worked at City Realty five days a week and got “hands-on preparation” for the state licensure exam in the form of free classes, guest speaker events and mentorship.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced a commitment to donate $100,000 to the YWCA of Western Massachusetts’ capital campaign to fund its domestic violence shelter and advocacy, sexual assault counseling, youth education, housing support and a 24/7 confidential crisis hotline that assists more than 6,500 individuals annually.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced $80,500 in grants to various local nonprofits. The bank’s foundation made five $10,000 grants to Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Mass and Metrowest, Framingham Economic Development Corporation, Literations, Spark Kindness Inc. and Saint Bridget School. One $8,000 donation was made to Wildstar Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy, a $7,500 donation was made to Dignity Matters and three $5,000 donations were made to Adolescent Consultation Services, Citizens for Juvenile Justice and Medfield Afterschool Program Inc.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank said it donated $250 to The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, provides financial support and other benefits to the surviving families of fallen police officers and firefighters, as part of the honors it bestowed on Detective Michael Schlittler of the Needham Police Department for his work helping the bank and its customers recover more than $1.3 million in funds through his investigative work on complex fraud cases.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust said it gave $100,000 to the Fitchburg Arts Museum to make admission free for everyone through 2029. The gift marks the museum’s centennial celebration.