The Gossip Report: May 15, 2026

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has one feature thoroughly in tune with its location: a separate garage for your golf cart. The spec house sits a little over 300 feet from the Weston Golf Club’s clubhouse. The big, shingle-style also comes with a huge yard for practicing your short game and a golf simulator in the walk-out basement.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 25-May 1, 2026.
1) 1 Dalton St. #5803, Boston
Price: $9,500,000
Buyer: Od5803 NT
Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 3,264 square feet
Sold: 4/29/2026
2) 8 Hidden Road, Weston
Price: $9,485,500
Buyer: 8 Hidden Road RT
Seller: Hidden Road NT
Agent: Diana Chaplin and Avery Chaplin, Compass
Size: 5,900 square feet on 1.64 acres
Sold: 4/30/2026
3) 80 Dudley St., Brookline
Price: $8,925,000
Buyer: John D. Desprez and Morgan J. Desprez
Seller: Eighty Dudley Street RT
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 6,437 square feet on 0.7 acres
Sold: 4/30/2026
4) 8 Coolidge Road, Marblehead
Price: $7,000,000
Buyer: Fox FT
Seller: Ellen S Turkanis 2012 IRT
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 7,376 square feet on 0.822 acres
Sold: 4/30/2026
5) 3 Berkeley Place, Cambridge
Price: $6,800,000
Buyer: Aaron Paul and Hannah Paul
Seller: Lisa M. Campoli and Steven Clancy
Agent: Ed Feijo and Gail Roberts, Coldwell Banker – Cambridge
Size: 3,410 square feet on 0.2 acres
Sold: 4/30/2026