The Gossip Report: May 15, 2026

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has one feature thoroughly in tune with its location: a separate garage for your golf cart. The spec house sits a little over 300 feet from the Weston Golf Club’s clubhouse. The big, shingle-style also comes with a huge yard for practicing your short game and a golf simulator in the walk-out basement.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 25-May 1, 2026.

Price: $9,500,000

Buyer: Od5803 NT

Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,264 square feet

Sold: 4/29/2026

Price: $9,485,500

Buyer: 8 Hidden Road RT

Seller: Hidden Road NT

Agent: Diana Chaplin and Avery Chaplin, Compass

Size: 5,900 square feet on 1.64 acres

Sold: 4/30/2026

Price: $8,925,000

Buyer: John D. Desprez and Morgan J. Desprez

Seller: Eighty Dudley Street RT

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 6,437 square feet on 0.7 acres

Sold: 4/30/2026

Price: $7,000,000

Buyer: Fox FT

Seller: Ellen S Turkanis 2012 IRT

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 7,376 square feet on 0.822 acres

Sold: 4/30/2026

Price: $6,800,000

Buyer: Aaron Paul and Hannah Paul

Seller: Lisa M. Campoli and Steven Clancy

Agent: Ed Feijo and Gail Roberts, Coldwell Banker – Cambridge

Size: 3,410 square feet on 0.2 acres

Sold: 4/30/2026