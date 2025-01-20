Grocery-Anchored Center Sold to Capital Group Properties

A Big Y supermarket-anchored shopping center in Southbridge that’s maintained 100 percent occupancy for a decade was acquired by a Massachusetts retail developer for $11.1 million.

The new owner of the 113,500-square-foot Southbridge Fair is Capital Group Properties of Southborough. Along with the Springfield-based grocer’s Big Y World Class Supermarket format, tenants include Advanced Auto Parts, Aubuchon Hardware, McDonald’s, Family Dollar and Great Clips.

The seller of the 13-acre property at 479 East Main St. was Laurel Ridge Realty LLC of Webster.

Easthampton-based bankESB provided $8.1 million in mortgage financing.

Capital Group Properties owns and develops commercial and residential property in suburban Boston and central Massachusetts, including the 306,000-square-foot Maynard Crossing that opened in 2020.

Hartford, Connecticut brokerage Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“The diversified tenant mix at Southbridge Fair is a proven success story as occupancy has remained at 100 percent for approximately 10 years with no change to tenant roster as of the closing date,” Chozick Realty Broker Tom Boyle said in a statement.