Harvard Credit Union to Open New Longwood Branch

Harvard University Employees Credit Unit plans to open a new branch this fall in the Longwood Medical Area.

HUECU recently closed a branch at the Harvard School of Public Health campus on Huntington Ave. The new branch will be located at 425 Brookline Ave., about a half mile from the old branch.

The credit union said in a statement last week that the new branch will be a street-level storefront providing convenient access for HUECU members in the surrounding facilities.

“All of us at HUECU are excited to return to the Longwood Medical Area this fall and offer a full service branch designed to meet the needs of the community,” Richard Tranfaglia, the credit union’s assistant vice president of branch administration, said in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming back so many familiar faces we have missed seeing and inviting new ones into the HUECU family as well.”

The build-out of the new branch will begin in the coming weeks, HUECU said, and the new location should open in the fall.

“Our new space will provide a more welcoming design and an opportunity for more private space allowing members to engage with HUECU team members as they navigate their financial needs,” Tranfaglia said.