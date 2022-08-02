Haverhill Mill Apartments Trade for $77M

The Hamel Mill Lofts, a 305-unit renovated historic mill apartment community located at 40 Locke St. in Haverhill, has sold for $77 million.

The property is part of the L.H. Hamel Leather Company complex, originally built between 1886 and 1929 and was converted into luxury apartments in 2010. Hamel Mill Lofts is comprised of four different buildings with a mix of 2- and 8-story residential properties, with amenities that include a clubhouse, gym and movie theater.

The complex sits within walking distance of the Haverhill MBTA and Amtrak stations, which offer easy access to downtown Boston.

The sellers were four LLCs registered to the same address as a Cleveland arm of real estate investment giant Brookfield Properties. The buyer was an affiliate of DFS Group.

CBRE’s Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin represented ownership and procured the buyer.