Healey Defends Plans for West Roxbury Homeless Shelter

Facing community resistance to a planned homeless shelter in West Roxbury, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday underscored that the families set to move in are “Boston families.”

A state contractor plans to turn a vacant nursing home in West Roxbury into a shelter for up to 42 homeless families, as the state has sought to expand its stable emergency shelter beds to move families in the system out of hotels and motels.

At Emmanuel Episcopal Church in West Roxbury in May, neighborhood residents flooded a community meeting to oppose the planned shelter, voicing concerns about traffic, trash and safety, according to The Boston Globe.

The crisis of shelter availability and associated skyrocketing costs have been a central challenge for the Healey administration, partially due to an uptick in migrants into the state seeking humanitarian relief — causing Healey and lawmakers to put new restrictions on who could access state-funded emergency housing.

Answering a question on Monday about the controversial West Roxbury project that has triggered community pushback, Healey sought to remind reporters of the “major overhaul in reorganization” her administration has put in place, which includes residency requirements for applicants.

“We still have families who need shelter, and right now the majority of our applications are Boston families. These are Boston families. These are women and children, and they’re from here, and they still need a place to go,” she said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said on “Boston Public Radio” last week that the city did not have a role in deciding whether to go forward with the project, but “we will do our very best to support these families and to support the neighbors in welcoming them as part of our community.”

A reporter asked Healey about Wu’s comments, and about the cost of the West Roxbury shelter.

“It’s a private developer that identified this property,” Healey said. “I know that we had multiple conversations with the city of Boston about this. The city of Boston, in fact, went ahead and issued a permit for this site, and there have been at least five community meetings on this. So that’s the state of things right now.”