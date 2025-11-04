Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Names New COO

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has named a new chief operating officer who’ll be the latest former Berkshire Bank exec to fill a leading role at the bank.

In his new role, Eric Padelford will lead the bank’s operational strategy and execution across all areas of the organization, Pittsfield Cooperative said in its announcement. Additionally, Padelford will work with bank President Gregg Levante and CEO Mike Daly to guide the bank’s strategic initiatives.

“Eric’s operational insight and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in positioning Co-op Bank for sustainable growth,” Levante said in a statement. “He brings a balance of strategic vision and hands-on leadership that ensures we continue delivering the personal, community-driven banking experience our customers value.”

Padelford joined Pittsfield Cooperative in 2023 as its chief technology officer. Prior to that he was a vice president, integration architect and developer at Berkshire Bank for the last six years. Levante and Daly are both former Berkshire Bank leaders. Levant is a nine-year veteran who ended his tenure in 2020 as a vice president of commercial lending covering the Berkshires, who then spent five years at NBT Bank. Daly was Berkshire’s CEO from 2000 to 2018.

Padelford has over 22 years of systems architecture and development expertise in IT and development roles at McGlinchey Stafford and Tech Valley DataPro LLC, Pittsfield Cooperative said. He has worked in the financial services sector since 2010.

“Co-op has always stood apart because of its people and its purpose,” Padelford said in a statement. “I’m honored to contribute to a team that not only drives innovation but does so with the needs of our local community at the heart of every decision. Supporting the communities we serve—both through the bank’s initiatives and personal involvement—has always been a core part of my values.”