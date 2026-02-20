Healthpeak Reveals Cambridge Point Master Plan

Healthpeak Properties unveiled its master plan for a new neighborhood in West Cambridge, encompassing 20 buildings with heights ranging up to 155 feet.

The Denver-based life science developer is scheduled to present the Cambridge Point designs on Tuesday to the Cambridge Planning Board.

Healthpeak is partnering with Houston-based developer Hines on the housing portion of the project.

Last June, Healthpeak notified state environmental regulators that the project would total 4.6 million square feet, including 2,076 housing units, commercial space and a new pedestrian and bike connection across the MBTA tracks to Alewife station.

The neighborhood is one of Cambridge’s last remaining industrial sections, but has attracted development of large-scale multifamily housing and lab projects in recent years.

In 2021, Healthpeak acquired 125 Fawcett St., which has been designated for a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge to connect to the Alewife station area.

The neighborhood zoning requires 40 percent of projects’ gross square-footage to include residential uses. Developers also are required to include a minimum 20 percent open space on development parcels.

Under Cambridge’s inclusionary zoning ordinance, some 20 percent of the housing units would be income-restricted. However, the Cambridge City Council has discussed potential changes to the ordinance, pending the result of a consultant’s study on the effects of the existing regulations.

Some critics blame inclusionary zoning ordinances for curtailing housing construction, by making it difficult or impossible for developers to obtain financing under current market conditions.

Cambridge’s inclusionary zoning ordinance also faces a legal challenge.

In December, the Pioneer New England Legal Foundation challenged the 28-year-old ordinance in state Land Court. The free market-leaning group contends that the ordinance violates the property rights of a developer seeking to build a condominium project near Inman Square.