The Gossip Report: Feb. 20, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is a veritable Venetian palazzo. The entire 5-story structure on the flat of Beacon Hill was built in 1915, and this week’s featured unit is the penthouse. Old World touches like a brick interior courtyard and wrought iron light fixtures and a highly decorated exterior door are everywhere, while wood-beam ceilings and arched hallways give the feeling of living in a castle, balanced with oversized windows that let in plenty of light.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan 31-Feb. 6, 2026.

1 Dalton St. #5301, Boston



Price: $14,000,000

Buyer: 1 Dalton St Unit 5301 RT

Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 4,052 square feet

Sold: 2/3/2026

89 Appleton St., Cambridge



Price: $13,086,800

Buyer: 89 Appleton Street LLC

Seller: David B. Gross

Size: 6,554 square feet on 0.84 acres

Sold: 2/6/2026

3) 24 Flintlock Road, Nantucket



Price: $9,750,000

Buyer: 24 Flintlock Road NT

Seller: Lynn Piccolo and Mark Piccolo

Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 5,432 square feet on 2.45 acres

Sold: 2/3/2026

4) 22 Liberty Drive #5D, Boston



Price: $4,950,000

Buyer: Vantage Point RT

Seller: Wayside T

Agent: Skambas Realty Group, Compass

Size: 1,985 square feet

Sold: 2/2/2026

142 Chestnut St. #11, Boston



Price: $4,900,000

Buyer: Peter Welsh and Tracy Welsh

Seller: Ladakh Realty LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,876 square feet

Sold: 2/3/2026