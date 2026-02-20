The Gossip Report: Feb. 20, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is a veritable Venetian palazzo. The entire 5-story structure on the flat of Beacon Hill was built in 1915, and this week’s featured unit is the penthouse. Old World touches like a brick interior courtyard and wrought iron light fixtures and a highly decorated exterior door are everywhere, while wood-beam ceilings and arched hallways give the feeling of living in a castle, balanced with oversized windows that let in plenty of light.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan 31-Feb. 6, 2026.
1) 1 Dalton St. #5301, Boston
Price: $14,000,000
Buyer: 1 Dalton St Unit 5301 RT
Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 4,052 square feet
Sold: 2/3/2026
2) 89 Appleton St., Cambridge
Price: $13,086,800
Buyer: 89 Appleton Street LLC
Seller: David B. Gross
Size: 6,554 square feet on 0.84 acres
Sold: 2/6/2026
3) 24 Flintlock Road, Nantucket
Price: $9,750,000
Buyer: 24 Flintlock Road NT
Seller: Lynn Piccolo and Mark Piccolo
Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 5,432 square feet on 2.45 acres
Sold: 2/3/2026
4) 22 Liberty Drive #5D, Boston
Price: $4,950,000
Buyer: Vantage Point RT
Seller: Wayside T
Agent: Skambas Realty Group, Compass
Size: 1,985 square feet
Sold: 2/2/2026
5) 142 Chestnut St. #11, Boston
Price: $4,900,000
Buyer: Peter Welsh and Tracy Welsh
Seller: Ladakh Realty LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,876 square feet
Sold: 2/3/2026