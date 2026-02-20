Clinton Savings Bank Celebrating 175th Anniversary

Clinton Savings Bank is celebrating its 175th anniversary with community donations and events.

“Clinton Savings Bank has always been more than a financial institution, it’s a cornerstone of our communities,” Clinton Savings Bank President and CEO Mary T. Dean said in a statement. “We’re still here because we’ve never lost sight of who we serve. Every dollar entrusted to us is reinvested right back into communities helping families buy homes, supporting local businesses, and financing everyday needs that keep our neighborhoods thriving. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our current and next generation of banking customers and partners.”

The bank – which was established in 1851 – is also celebrating the milestone by launching a special commemorative logo. CSB has partnered with financial services marketing firm Stackpole-PPG to design a special commemorative logo for the anniversary.

Also, visitors to 200 Church St. CSB branch in Clinton can view historical banking and town history items. Time capsules are available at all CSB branch locations, where visitors are invited to add a note or an item.

In the first quarter of 2026, Clinton will make nearly $20,000 in donations to support financial literacy. Also, the bank is planning to host a trivia night fundraising event for financial literacy on March 20 as part of its commemorations.

“We’re not simply celebrating 175 years, we’re reaffirming our promise to our communities and honoring our legacy,” Clinton Savings Bank Chief Marketing Officer Ellen McGovern said in a statement. “From sharing stories of local families who’ve grown with us to hosting trivia nights and giveaways, we’re committed to making this anniversary a celebration of our shared history and future.”