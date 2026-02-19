Mass. Housing Secretary Ed Augustus Named UniBank CEO

Ed Augustus – the Healey administration’s top housing official – is moving to the banking world.

Augustus, the first head of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, has been named UniBank’s next CEO. He will step down from his current role on Feb. 27 and is expected to begin his tenure at UniBank on March 2, the Healey administration announced Thursday afternoon.

“I am honored to join UniBank and build upon the 150-year legacy of this incredible institution. I look forward to working with Chairman Wickstrom, the Board of Directors, and the very talented team that Michael Welch has so capably led over the last many years,” Augustus said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to advance UniBank’s mission across Central Massachusetts and beyond.”

Augustus has broadly been celebrated as a main architect of Gov. Maura Healey’s housing proposals, including the $5.16 billion Affordable Homes Act, passed in 2024, and led commissions to find more ways to boost housing construction. He also filed the state’s first five-year housing plan along with administrative changes to speed up home permitting, and legalize accessory dwelling units statewide and led the implementation of the MBTA Communities Act. He has served as secretary of housing and livable communities since 2023.

Augustus’ move to Central Massachusetts will be a return to his home turf. Augustus served as Worcester’s city manager, the state senator for the 2nd Worcester District, chief of staff to Congressman Jim McGovern, among other positions.

“Ed Augustus is a collaborative, results-driven leader with deep roots in Central Massachusetts and a strong record of public service. His substantive interaction with the business community throughout the Commonwealth, as well as his experience with cities and towns, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this position,” UniBank’s Board of Directors Chairman Timothy Wickstrom said in a statement. “Ed’s thoughtful leadership style and commitment to community will help guide UniBank into its next chapter and the continued growth of the bank.”

UniBank has a history of hiring CEOs from non-traditional backgrounds. Its most recent CEO, Michael Welch, was a former private school administrator with deep ties across the Worcester area. Welch was originally expected to step down in June as he pursues an undisclosed opportunity.

Augustus will be replaced at EOHLC by Juana Matias, Healey’s office said. Matias previously served as New England regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is a former Massachusetts state representative for the 16th Essex District. Prior to joining HUD, Matias served as Chief Operating Officer of MassINC and Commonwealth Magazine.

“Since taking office, we’ve made significant progress on building more housing to lower costs for people and businesses,” Healey said in a statement. “We’ve leaned on the partnership of leaders in this field – leaders like Juana Matias, who we’re thrilled to welcome to the team as Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities. Juana brings with her a deep understanding of housing policy from her time as HUD Regional Administrator and a longtime commitment to Massachusetts.”

Deputy Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Jennifer Maddox will serve as interim secretary until Matias assumes her position on April 1.

“I’m honored to join the Healey-Driscoll team as Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities, and I’m grateful to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their trust. I want to thank Secretary Augustus for his leadership and for the strong foundation he has built to expand housing opportunities across the Commonwealth,” Matias said in a statement. “Under Governor Healey’s leadership, Massachusetts is already seeing more housing development across the state. We must continue increasing production while preserving affordability, working in partnership with local leaders, developers, advocates, and residents across the Commonwealth.”