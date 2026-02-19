Chase Nears 100-Branch Goal in Mass.

Chase Bank will soon have 100 branches in the state of Massachusetts.

The bank told reporters this week that branches will be opening this year in Saugus, Boston, Pembroke, Medway, Springfield, Clinton and South Attleboro. The eight new branches are scheduled to open to customers by the end of 2026.

The bank had planned to open 10 branches statewide last year.

“Every Chase branch is a reflection of its neighborhood—staffed by local experts, designed with local input, and focused on delivering the right solutions for every customer,” Chase Consumer Banking CEO Jennifer Roberts said in a statement. “Each branch represents our promise to stand alongside our customers as partners, helping them navigate and achieve their financial goals.”

Since 2018, Chase has opened more than 1,000 branches across the country as it tries to convert credit card customers to depositors and borrowers. The bank has branches in all 48 continental states.

“Chase branches are more than just a place to transact; they are vital engines driving economic activity and supporting people, businesses, schools, hospitals, and nonprofits,” Chase Head of Consumer Branch Banking Tom Horne said in a statement. “Every day, we’re proud to welcome a million customers into our branches, and we look forward to serving even more as our network grows.”

With this expansion, Chase will hire 1,100 new employees. The bank is aiming to add more than 10,500 consumer bank employees by the end of 2026.