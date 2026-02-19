Newmark Hires Purpura from Beacon Capital

An executive for some of the top commercial real estate firms in Boston is joining Newmark’s Boston office as executive vice chairman.

Steve Purpura previously headed Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners’ life science platform, overseeing such projects as the Southline redevelopment at 135 Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

Purpura also held leadership roles at CBRE, Transwestern and Richards, Barry, Joyce & Partners in Boston during his over-30-year real estate career.

“Steve is one of the most respected professionals in the Boston region, with a proven track record advising premier clients at the intersection of office, life sciences and long-term growth strategy,” Newmark Chief Operating Officer Lou Alvarado said in a statement.