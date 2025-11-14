‘Hidden Costs’ of Homeownership Increase in Boston Area

The hidden costs of homeownership are on the rise and Greater Boston has some of the highest costs in the nation.

According to a new report from researchers at listings portal Zillow and contractor-rating website Thumbtack, the typical “hidden costs” of homeownership in the Boston area total $21,320.

These hidden costs include property taxes, homeowners insurance and the average cost of maintenance. For Greater Boston, the average cost of maintenance is $12,071.

“Home maintenance is often one of the most overlooked parts of owning a home when it comes to budgeting for the year,” Thumbtack’s Morgan Olsen said in a statement provided by Zillow. “Think of preventative maintenance as a safety net for your biggest asset. Spending a little each season helps spread out costs and keeps your home prepared for whatever the weather brings.”

Outside of mortgage payments, the typical cost of homeownership is now $15,979 per year nationwide, the report found. The average homeowner spends $10,946 on maintenance, the report found, and insurance premiums have risen 48 percent nationwide since February 2020, topping $2,000 annually on the typical home.

“Insurance costs are rising nearly twice as fast as homeowner incomes,” Zillow senior economist Kara Ng said in a statement. “It’s not just a budget line item. It’s a barrier to entry for aspiring first-time buyers and for families already stretched thin. Buyers who are already facing affordability challenges in today’s market need to understand and budget for these less obvious expenses when calculating how much home they can truly afford.”