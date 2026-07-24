Highways-to-Housing Project Seeks Developers in Fall River

State transportation officials are offering a 20-acre site near the Fall River waterfront for a major transit-oriented project including more than 1,400 housing units.

The site across from the MBTA’s Fall River commuter rail station was recently rezoned for mixed-use development.

The real estate offering was catalyzed by MassDOT’s Route 79 Davol Street corridor project, which is substantially complete. The project reduced vehicle travel lanes from four to two in each direction, creating 19 acres of new development parcels and 9 acres of open space.

MassDOT issued an invitation to bid today, and is seeking proposals from developers by Oct. 21.

“Developers will have the opportunity to transform former highway land into new housing, commercial space and public amenities while taking advantage of direct access to commuter rail service and the Taunton River waterfront,” the agency said in an announcement. “The site represents one of New England’s largest waterfront redevelopment opportunities directly adjacent to commuter rail.”

Zoning enacted in 2024 encourages a major multifamily element and by-right approval, according to summary of the project issued today by MassDOT.

“With South Coast Rail now connecting Fall River to the rest of the region, this site is uniquely positioned for transit-oriented development that will bring new homes, new businesses and new energy to the city,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.