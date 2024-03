Holyoke Credit Union has named its new leader: James T. Wolohan.

The credit union’s board of directors announced Wolohan’s selection as the financial institution’s next president and CEO March 13.

He replaces long-time President and CEO Michael E. Murphy, who retired Jan. 19 after 40 years with the credit union.

Wolohan is a veteran of Holyoke Credit Union, having held the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer for the last 21 years.