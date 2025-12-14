Hot Property: 10 Post Office Square

What: 10 Post Office Square

Where: Boston

Owner: Synergy

Built: 1924 and 1929

Office tenants that have signed over 75,000 square feet of leases this year at 10 Post Office Square have access to a new amenity package that owner Synergy credits with boosting the century-old complex’s appeal.

Capstone Partners, American Ireland Funds, Fairmont Consulting, Level Markets and Baker Newman Noyes are among the new crop of tenants occupying the 14-story, 451,947 square-foot property.

The updates include a renovated lobby, reception area and first-floor lounge. A new amenity floor includes a conference center, board room, multi-purpose training space, tenant lounge and health club. Still to come: a new members’ club and Italian restaurant by restaurant group COGE Management, operators of the existing Mariel.

They Said It:

“10 Post Office Square is a reflection of our investment in the city’s future. These renovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s tenants while contributing to a more dynamic, connected, and livable downtown.”

— David Greaney, founder and CEO, Synergy