WATCH: Subscriber Spotlight – Tom Colleran

When Tom Colleran isn’t building new housing in Boston, he’s trying to build community among the city’s small and mid-sized developers.

Colleran heads The Elevated Companies, a “fully integrated” development firm that provides everything from brokerage to interior design to general contracting and development consulting.

The aim is to “unlock more housing” in a housing-starved city, he said.

In addition, he also leads Build Boston, a professional group of around 50 developers active in the city of Boston, most of whom build housing. The group, he said, is both a peer support group and a way to spread tips and tricks for building better developments.

