Hot Property: 299 Broadway/15 Temple St.

What: 299 Broadway/15 Temple St.

Where: Somerville

Owner: Beacon Communities, Rise Together, Mark Development and Samuels & Associates

Built: 2026-2028

Winter Hill’s former Star Market property will be redeveloped as 319 apartments as part of a mixed-income project including neighborhood retail, a public plaza and playground.

15 Temple, developed by Beacon Communities and Rise Together, will include 115 deeply affordable apartments in a 6-story building totaling 152,696 square feet.

299 Somerville, developed by Samuels & Associates and Mark Development, will include 204 apartments in a 6-story building totaling 193,000 square feet. The building will include a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, including 21 reserved for households earning a maximum 80 percent of area median income.

Site preparation and infrastructure work is proceeding ahead of a planned groundbreaking ceremony this spring.

They Said It:

“By building this partnership that breathes new life into a long-vacant site, we are not only strengthening this neighborhood but also creating a new model for increasing much-needed affordable housing stock in communities across the state.”

— Dara Kovel, CEO, Beacon Communities