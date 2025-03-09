Hot Property: 5-9 School St.

What: 5-9 School St.
Where: Boston
Owner: Historic Boston Inc.
Built: 1828 

Historic Boston Inc. is looking for a new retail tenant to occupy part of its flagship property at Downtown Crossing. 

The property includes 2,266 square feet of ground-floor commercial space that was previously occupied by Bruegger’s Bagels, and is available in turnkey condition. The storefront is located within the 5-9 School St. property, which publisher and bookseller Timothy Carter used to support his Carter & Hendree bookstore in the adjacent gambrel-roofed Old Corner Bookstore structure at 3 School St. 

After a developer proposed demolishing the property to build a parking garage, preservationists formed the nonprofit group in 1960 and acquired the property for HBI’s headquarters. The group relocated to Roxbury in 2011. 

The School Street property also has a 1,277-square-foot office suite available for lease on the third floor, HBI Director of Real Estate Development Tony Lopes said. 

They Said It: 

“This is more than just a storefront. It’s a chance to be part of Boston’s history while shaping its future.”
Historic Boston Inc. 

