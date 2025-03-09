A Rare Moment for the MBTA to Thrive – with the Right Priorities

In recent years, the MBTA has operated in crisis mode, struggling with budget shortfalls, service failures, and aging infrastructure. However, for the first time in a generation, the agency has reached a position of relative stability.

Gov. Maura Healey’s budget proposal provides critical state funding to stabilize the MBTA’s operating budget, allowing the agency to build on its recent progress and make strategic investments for the future. If the right priorities are set, this could mark the beginning of a new era for public transit in Greater Boston.

Over the past year, the MBTA has made real progress. Under General Manager Phil Eng, the agency eliminated all subway slow zones, launched a new safety and communication system for Green Line vehicles and restored commuter rail ridership to near pre-pandemic levels. These improvements mark a dramatic turnaround from the frequent service disruptions and emergency shutdowns of prior years.

Additionally, major capital projects are advancing, including the electrification of the Fairmount Line, the start of South Coast Rail service and the introduction of new Red Line and Green Line vehicles in the coming years. These projects will expand access, improve reliability and modernize the system for decades to come.

Beyond these immediate improvements, Gov. Healey is proposing an $8 billion, 10-year transportation investment plan, funded through the Fair Share Amendment. This plan presents a rare opportunity to strengthen not only the MBTA but also the state highway system and municipal transportation infrastructure.

However, even with new funding, the MBTA still faces tough choices about how to allocate its resources.

Next Capital Plan Requires Tough Choices

The MBTA’s capital investment plan (also called the “CIP”) is stretched thin, with nearly $10 billion in unfunded projects identified in the agency’s internal assessment of its needs over the next five years.

The governor’s proposal would only cover about $1 billion of these projects, meaning that prioritization is critical. The agency must focus first on addressing safety needs, then on restoring subway and bus ridership, ensuring that public transit remains a viable and attractive alternative to driving.

A strong transit system is essential for reducing congestion, meeting climate goals and supporting economic growth. To achieve these objectives, service must be reliable, frequent and safe.

While eliminating slow zones was an important first step, maintaining momentum requires addressing the systemic infrastructure issues that cause delays and disruptions.

A recent MBTA assessment revealed that 75 percent of the agency’s power system is in poor or very poor condition – an issue that cannot be ignored. Investing in modernizing power systems, upgrading signals and improving stations will be essential to keeping trains running on time and making public transit a more competitive travel option.

Potential Rail Space and Future Development

Another critical focus should be maximizing the potential of Widett Circle and Southampton Yard. For years, these sites have been seen as untapped assets, but with the Allston Multimodal Project moving forward, they are becoming increasingly important to the future of regional rail.

Expanding train storage and maintenance capacity at these locations would improve operational flexibility, allow for more frequent service, and reduce congestion on existing rail lines. Beyond the transit benefits, strategic investment in Widett and Southampton can unlock new economic opportunities by fostering transit-oriented development in Allston and advancing the vision of regional rail, aligning with the region’s housing and workforce needs.

These investments must also align with the MBTA’s upcoming commuter rail procurement, ensuring that the new contract supports a modern, more efficient commuter rail system. This procurement presents a unique opportunity to attract private sector investment to improve the regional rail network. It should prioritize electrification, increased service frequency, and system-wide modernization that meets Massachusetts’ climate, housing and economic development goals.

For the first time in years, the MBTA is not in crisis mode. But stability alone is not enough. This is the moment to push for lasting improvements that will define the future of public transit in Greater Boston.

If Gov. Healey’s plan is approved, the MBTA will have a rare opportunity to direct new state resources toward projects that deliver meaningful benefits for riders, businesses and the regional economy. With the right priorities, the MBTA can seize this opportunity and emerge as a stronger, more reliable, and more future-focused system.

The choices made in the coming months will determine whether this period of stability leads to real transformation. If the MBTA acts wisely, it can finally move beyond survival mode and become the transit system that Massachusetts needs.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.