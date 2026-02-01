Hot Property: Assembly Square Fire Station

What: Assembly Square Fire Station

Where: 45 Middlesex Ave.

Owner: BioMed Realty

Built: 2024-2025

Somerville’s first new fire station built in a half-century is designed to safeguard the health of firefighters, separating potential contaminants from primary work and sleeping areas.

Following collaborative sessions with firefighters, architects CambridgeSeven borrowed from hospitality design concepts in designing the individual bunk rooms. The Assembly Row station also includes locker and fitness rooms, a multipurpose and meeting space and full kitchen.

The Middlesex Avenue facility uses all-electric building systems, air-source heat pumps and an energy recovery unit.

They Said It:

“This is an environmentally sustainable building that sets the tone for the city’s Community Climate Action Plan. For CambridgeSeven, seeing this new station come to life as a home for Somerville’s firefighters and as a symbol of the city’s ongoing commitment to public safety is deeply meaningful. It stands as a welcoming, celebratory space that serves its firefighters while embracing its neighbors.”

— Justin Crane, principal, CambridgeSeven