Hot Property: Bedford Woods

What: Bedford Woods

Where: 174 and 176 Middlesex Turnpike, Bedford

Owner: Cummings Properties

Built: 2001

Tenants are starting to fill up the formerly vacant Bedford Woods campus following its January acquisition by Woburn-based Cummings Properties.

Integrated Behavioral Care is opening an outpatient mental healthcare office this month after leasing 4,500 square feet. Bedford Family Law will relocate this fall from 133 Great Road to a 2,270-square-foot suite. Previous leases were signed by Affinity Group Food Service NE, Terry Hanley Audio Systems and Genn Energy.

Cummings acquired the 56-acre campus for $5.6 million after submitting the high bid at a public auction. It includes two interconnected buildings containing 330,000 square feet of office and research space.

Cummings Properties has begun renovations including updated flooring, finishes, common areas and entryways.

The campus previously was the headquarters of cybersecurity firm RSA.

They Said It:

“The variety of industries already choosing to call Bedford Woods home speaks to the property’s broad appeal. Businesses are taking advantage of a rare opportunity to lease newly upgraded Class A space in one of greater Boston’s most accessible commercial corridors.”

— Steve Cusano, leasing director, Cummings Properties