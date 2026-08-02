What We’ve Learned from Cambridge’s Citywide Zoning

Massachusetts has spent years talking about the need for more housing. Now the conversation is shifting from policy to implementation.

Cambridge has taken meaningful steps by updating its zoning, through the MBTA Communities Act, the Affordable Housing Overlay, removal of parking minimums and more recently through citywide multifamily zoning.

These changes have created new opportunities for property owners and developers, but they have also reinforced something we’ve known for a long time. Good zoning is only part of the equation. Housing production must strike a balance between affordability, density and urban character.

I’ve spent more than 35 years designing housing throughout Greater Boston, and much of that work has been in Cambridge. During that time, I’ve learned that successful housing projects rarely begin with a building; they begin with understanding a site and a neighborhood. Every site has its own challenges. Lot size, existing conditions, neighborhood context and construction costs all influence what can realistically be built.

New zoning may allow more height or additional units, but it doesn’t eliminate those competing interests. The best projects are the ones that successfully balance these demands.

One lesson from Cambridge’s recent zoning changes is that many property owners don’t realize what has become possible. Despite support for housing production, outcomes of new zoning and development metrics result in projects that are perceived to be out of balance. There will continue to be adjustments to increased height and density.

Another lesson we’ve learned is that zoning changes don’t affect every property in the same way. Two sites on the same street may have very different opportunities because of their lot size, existing conditions, or surrounding buildings. A careful evaluation early in the process often uncovers possibilities that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Some sites that once seemed difficult to redevelop may now support additional housing. Others can accommodate more homes than owners expected. That is why an early feasibility study is often one of the most valuable investments a client can make. Understanding the opportunities before a project begins helps owners make better decisions and avoid expensive surprises.

Early Conversations Avert Obstacles

One example is a proposed inclusionary housing development on Third Street. Updates to the zoning allowed the project to grow in both height and unit count, providing more housing on the same site. The zoning change alone did not make the project successful. It still required careful planning and thoughtful design.

We’ve also worked with developers, neighbors and conservation groups on residential development projects along Ellery Street. These projects demonstrate the same principles while preserving existing historic structures. In many cases, housing production is about finding practical ways to improve an existing property while respecting the surrounding neighborhood.

Another lesson is that timing matters.

The earlier architects, owners, and consultants begin working together, the smoother the process tends to be. Early conversations often uncover issues that are much easier to address before design work is far along. That saves both time and money.

Cambridge’s zoning reforms have created new opportunities to build housing, but they do not guarantee that projects will move forward. Every site presents its own challenges, including permitting, infrastructure, utilities and sustainability requirements. Every project still has to make sense from both a design and financial perspective.

That is where architects can make the biggest difference. We help clients see possibilities they may not have considered and develop projects that can move from an idea to a successful building.

The housing shortage will not be solved by zoning changes alone. It will be solved one project and one neighborhood at a time. The communities that see the greatest benefit will be the ones where policy and good design work together.

Cambridge’s zoning anticipates significant housing production, but it is our shared responsibility to provide new and existing residents with well-designed and welcoming accommodations.

Dan Anderson is a founding partner at Anderson Porter Design in Cambridge.