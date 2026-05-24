Hot Property: Boston Seaport

What: Boston Seaport

Where: Harbor Way, Boston

Owner: WS Development

Boston Seaport is rolling out its most expansive summer programming to date as Boston prepares for an influx of visitors for the World Cup and Sail Boston.

The monthly Black Owned Bos. Market takes place on the fourth Sundays of the month from noon to 6 p.m. on Harbor Way, including more than 60 Black-owned businesses, live DJs and community activities. And the MAUM Market on July 12 and Oct. 6 on Seaport Common will include more than 40 Asian-owned food, fashion and lifestyle vendors.

Ballers Boston is a new 30,000-square-foot venue at 25 Pier 4 Boulevard including three padel courts, five pickleball courts and an outdoor bar and café.

The Seaport Summer Market returns for its fifth season with more than 40 vendors and a mix of shopping, live music, lawn games and family programming.

They Said It:

“2026 is a defining year for Boston, and Seaport is playing an important role in how the city shows up on a global stage. Our focus has always been on creating places people want to be, and this summer is an expression of that at scale.”

— Ariel Foxman, area vice president, WS Development