Hot Property: Cambridge Common House

What: Cambridge Common House

Where: 2 Garden St., Cambridge

Owner: Lark Hotels

Built: 2024-2026

Lark Hotels expands its portfolio in May with the scheduled opening of its flagship property in Greater Boston, Cambridge Common House.

Located on the edge of Harvard Square, the 16-room boutique hotel includes 16 guest rooms, some with views of Cambridge Common.

Interiors designed by Newburyport’s Elder & Ash feature working fireplaces in guest rooms, vintage tufted Chesterfield chairs and abstract artwork. A pair of ADA-accessible rooms on the lowest level include private sunken patios.

Guests at the lodging house are welcomed to enjoy a curated housemade breakfast spread in the lounge space each morning, where there is plenty of space to gather, read or work.

They Said It:

“As a lifelong New Englander, I have always had my sights set on opening a Greater Boston property, but we didn’t want to debut in the city with just anything. With a rich history, prime location, and an identity that feels innately Cambridge, Cambridge Common House fits firmly in Lark’s ethos to create independent properties with a deep sense of place.”

— Rob Blood, founder and chairman, Lark