Hot Property: Davis Center at Williams College

What: Davis Center at Williams College

Where: 30 Morley Drive, Williamstown

Owner: Williams College

Built: 2024

The Davis Center at Williams College has been recognized with a 2026 AIA Architecture Award, a national award program celebrating the best in contemporary architecture.

The Davis Center was designed by Leers Weinzapfel Associates in association with JGE Architecture + Design. The 25,770-square-foot multicultural hub was completed in 2024 and reflects the college’s commitment to social justice, inclusive community, sustainability, and ecological responsibility.

The Davis Center includes a major addition between the historic Rice and Jenness Houses, creating a unified complex for student advocacy, cultural engagement and community building.

The American Institute of Architects’ Architecture Award recognizes projects that demonstrate design excellence across budget, size, style and type, highlighting the ways buildings and spaces can improve lives.

They Said It:

“The Davis Center is a powerful example of how architecture can honor history, respond to the needs of a campus community, and advance a more sustainable future.”

— Jonathan C. Garland, president and founder, JGE Architecture + Design